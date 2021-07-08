Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Two SPD Cops Trespassed on Capitol Grounds During Insurrection, One Maybe Trespassed, and Three Were Just Doing Totally Above-Board Free Speech Stuff at an Authoritarian's Anti-Democracy Rally, OPA Finds

By Rich Smith
The Stranger
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon the Office of Police Accountability released the results of its six-month investigation into six Seattle Police Department officers who flew to D.C. to attend Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6. You know, the one where the former President told all in attendance to march to the...

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opa#Washington Dc#Seattle Police Department#Seattle City#Protest Riot#Authoritarian#Opa#Spd#The Seattle Times#Facebook#Fbi#Ne#The Capitol Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy