Oogie Boogie Bash Screams Back This Halloween Season at Disney California Adventure
We’re once again ready for a special batch of snake and spider stew! That’s because the Oogie Boogie Bash is back for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. On select nights beginning September 9 and running through October 31, the separate-ticket, after-park hours event Oogie Boogie Bash will take place, once again. This limited-capacity event features special entertainment, character sightings, food and beverage and more.touringplans.com
