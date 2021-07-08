Paul Holmes’ Davos Communications Summit Attracts CEOs from Global PR Companies

Cancel
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Paul Holmes' Davos Communications Summit on Zoom attracted C-suite executives and global experts in the field of public communications. The event turned into one of the world's most successful online events to combine vision, expertise and guidance on the new post-pandemic world and the value-driven leadership. The summit, organized by the based in Davos, Switzerland World Communications Forum Association, was entitled "The Pace of Change Won't Slow Down".

