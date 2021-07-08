Noah Bouchard first Huntley Project Gatorade Montana boys track and field award winner

Noah Bouchard is the first Huntley Project athlete to be selected as Gatorade Montana boys track and field athlete of the year with his selection for the 2020-21 award. As a senior, Bouchard won both the Class B high jump and javelin titles at the state track meet and helped the Red Devils to a fourth-place finish. He tore his hamstring in the 110 hurdles the first day which caused him to also withdraw from the long and triple jumps, but he returned the second day victorious in high jump to defend his previous title. He high jumped a personal best 6-foot-10 last season, which ranked 16th nationally.