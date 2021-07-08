Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Underwriters' Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 13 days ago

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 360,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.99 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced public offering that closed on July 2, 2021. Recruiter.com received gross proceeds at today's closing of approximately $1,800,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
10K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Linkedin#Sec#Rcrt#Joseph Gunnar Co#Llc#Company#Sec#Ai#Companies Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ryan Specialty Announces Pricing Of Its Initial Public Offering

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. ("Ryan Specialty") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,918,278 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for gross proceeds of $1,337.6 million. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Ryan Specialty. Additionally, Ryan Specialty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,537,742 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsBusiness Insider

OV2 Investment 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing in Connection with Qualifying Transaction

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES, THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM./
StocksGenomeWeb

Natera Launches $350M Public Stock Offering

NEW YORK – Natera on Tuesday said it has launched a proposed follow-on public offering of $350 million of shares of its common stock. The company hasn't yet priced the offering. However, in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Natera said that the closing sale price of its stock on July 19 was $106.58 per share, so the offering would be for 3,283,918 shares of its common stock at that assumed price.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Natera Announces Pricing Of Follow-On Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $113.00 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Natera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Preston Hollow Community Capital (PHCC) Announces 10.5M Share IPO at $18-$20/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (NYSE: PHCC), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Preston Hollow is expected to be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol “PHCC”.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Prices 18.5M Share IPO at $23/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol "PYCR" on July 21, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Paycor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,775,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Announces 12.5M Share IPO at $20/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00. In addition, Instructure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Instructure's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "INST" on July 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) - Get Report ("Acushnet") will publish its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2021 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations ( http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites on August 5, 2021 announcing availability of the results.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering

Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("SSIC"), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, plans to make an initial public offering of 10,714,286 shares of its common stock. The price for the offering is $14.00 per share of common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SSIC." The underwriters are expected to have an option to purchase up to an additional 1,607,143 shares of common stock. The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bilander Acquisition Corp. Completes $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TWCBU) (the "Company" or "Bilander"), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses and sponsored by an affiliate of True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $150,000,000.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Of Its Private Offering Of U.S. $500 Million Of Senior Notes

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (" Strathcona") announced today that it has closed its previously announced private offering (the " Offering") under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act"), to eligible purchasers, of U.S. $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due in 2026 (the " Notes").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kura Sushi USA Announces Launch Of Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. ("Kura Sushi" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company. In connection with the offering, Kura Sushi intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited ("Bit Brother, " "We" or the "Company") (BTB) , announced today the closing on July 20, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 15 million ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 15 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $22.5 million. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Signature Bank Announces Public Stock Offering

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today an underwritten offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock. The Bank will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the "Selling Stockholder Shares") of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of the Company and warrants (the "Company Warrants") to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share/Selling Stockholder Share and $0.01 per Company Warrant. The Company Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance with the exercise price of 2.79 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be $32.5 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Cytokinetics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cytokinetics, are expected to be $275 million. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, Cytokinetics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Cytokinetics.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (the "Company") (NSA) - Get Report today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest of the Company at a public offering price of $51.25 per share. The offering was upsized from 8,000,000 common shares to 8,800,000 common shares for total gross proceeds of $451.0 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,320,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraken Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire PanGeo And Announces Public Offering Of Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Prices 7M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock from DISCO and up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder named in the prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy