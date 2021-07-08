Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Underwriters' Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 360,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.99 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced public offering that closed on July 2, 2021. Recruiter.com received gross proceeds at today's closing of approximately $1,800,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses.www.accesswire.com
