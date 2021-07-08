Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Could Methane-Spewing Microbes Be Living in the Depths of a Subsurface Ocean on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus?

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Smithonian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen NASA's Cassini spacecraft circled Saturn and its icy moons from 2004 to 2017, scientists learned one moon may not be a frozen, lifeless celestial object after all. Enceladus, Saturn’s sixth largest moon, is an active moon with an ocean laying underneath its crust and hydrothermal vents deep beneath its icy shell that spew water ice, hydrogen and methane—all the ingredients microscopic life forms love here on Earth.

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#Methane#Subsurface Ocean#Saturn#Nature Astronomy#Popular Science#Inverse#Earthsky#Cassini#The University Of Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
Astronomymiamisprings.com

We Answer the Question “If Humans Evolved From Apes, Why Do We Still Have Apes?

Dawn sees the Sun rising over the horizon in the East, arcing across the sky, and through the course of an Earth day, slowly sinking into the west. One could assume, if they were living under a rock and had never had a thought that went deeper than wondering if ZZ Top will ever trim their beards, that the sun orbits the earth. Some may also think the Earth is flat, but according to a meme going around, if it were, cats would have pushed everything off the edge!
AstronomyInternational Business Times

A Black Hole Swallowed A Dead Star...And Then It Happened Again

In a first for astronomers, a black hole was observed completely swallowing a neutron star. Then, in another part of the cosmos, they saw the event happen again -- just 10 days later. The reports were published Tuesday in Astrophysical Journal Letters. “It was just a big quick (gulp), gone,”...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Top Scientist Reveals Why the Universe is “Doomed to Perish”

Most scientists believe that our Universe was born roughly 13.7 billion years ago, along with the biggest event of all: the Big Bang. At first, all matter, space, and time were crammed into a very small singularity that apparently came from nowhere. Although there are plenty of questions here without...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Black Holes Could Hide Planck Stars in Their Cores

Black holes are known by far as the most mysterious cosmic objects in the Universe, and one of the reasons is that they defy even the laws of physics. The cores of such dark monsters are hiding the event horizon beyond which nothing can escape, but according to a new study that InterestingEngineering.com writes about, there could be something more in that area and completely unexpected.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

The change in the Moon’s orbit has alerted NASA

NASA has recently warned that changes in the lunar orbit could cause massive flooding on the planet In the next decade. The organization estimates that by 2030, more waves are likely to hit the beaches. According to the agency, This is expected to cause “An increase in the number of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy