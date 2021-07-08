Cancel
Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ("LightPath," the "Company, "or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million which is a 50% increase over the prior contract. The supply agreement is for two types of glass aspheres which enable a global industrial engineering company to manufacture precision measurement and motion control devices across a diverse range of industries including additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
