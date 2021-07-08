National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4th
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on August 4, 2021 to discuss such financial results.
