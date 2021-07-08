Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor Report issued today by the National Weather Service, which does not factor in the rain that fell across the state on Tuesday, shows the ongoing drought expanded significantly since the previous update a week ago to cover almost 93 percent of Minnesota. It reported last week that only about 11 percent of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions, which have since expanded to cover most of the west half of the state.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Winona, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Superior#Wabasha Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Is Getting Ready to Get Rid of Its Mn-PASS Lanes

If you travel during peak times in the Twin Cities metro, here's a head's up that those Mn-PASS lanes are going away soon. Okay, while it's true that MnPASS itself, which is located on several interstates in the metro, IS going away, those high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are staying-- they're just being replaced with E-ZPass.
Colorado StatePosted by
KROC News

Colorado Man Drowns When Storm Capsizes Canoe in Minnesota

ELY (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a Colorado man has drowned after a severe storm moving through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota capsized his canoe. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday multiple agencies responded to a report of a water emergency on Loon Lake.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

More Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Weather conditions are expected to bring distant wildfire smoke to southeast Minnesota through Monday - or longer. The National Weather Service says the smoke is primarily coming from fires in Canada and western US states. West/northwest winds are expected the next few days which...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Has Reached Major Drought Threshold

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Most of Minnesota has experienced a very dry late spring/early summer and a state agency has just announced a significant milestone has been reached. The Minnesota DNR has declared the state is now in a drought warning phase. According to the DNR, “The warning...
Iowa StatePosted by
KROC News

LANE CLOSED: Southbound I-35 Into Iowa Temporarily Closed Due To Grass Fire

Minnesota/Iowa Border - (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the I-35 southbound lane into Iowa is temporarily closed. The closure runs between exit 8: US 65 (near Albert Lea) and Iowa State Line (2 miles south of the Twin Lakes area). The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation and is expected to be in place until 2 p.m.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Will Rochester Finally Build 6th St Bridge Over Zumbro River?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s a Rochester transportation-related project that has been kicked around for years and never got off the ground. That may change as a result of action taken by the City Council Monday. The council approved a $285,000 contract “for conceptual design and engineering services...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Popular Rochester Lake and Beach FINALLY Open 7 Days A Week

Good news as we enjoy temperatures climbing back up into the upper upper 80's and low 90's another Rochester, Minnesota, watering hole has opened up for seven day a week use. According to Rochester Parks and Rec, as of today, July 20, 2021, the mining at Cascade Lake is now done. That means the beach and the water are now open seven days a week until Labor Day (Monday, September 6th).
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Die Because of a Snake Bite in Oregon Trail? Thank a Minnesota Teacher

Another in a continuing series looking at Legendary Minnesotans, the people that make this state such a great place to live, work, and play in. The Legendary Minnesotans this week are the three teachers who invented Oregon Trail. That's a right. 3 Minnesota teachers, and Minnesota tech company, gave us one of the most beloved video games in the history of the USA.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Is Home to the Only Happy Chef Restaurant Left Standing

The big statue out front is The Happy Chef. Named after the original owner, the giant statue has been around since 1963 and grew to a big mid-west chain. "The first Happy Chef Restaurant opened in 1963 in Mankato, Minnesota, and still operates today as the only location. At one time, the chain had 65 restaurants in the Midwest." (Source)
Elko New Market, MNPosted by
KROC News

Elko New Market Man Wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year Award & $100K

Seth Feider of Elko New Market has had plenty of reason to smile this week. He went into this weekend's Bassmaster fishing contest in New York as the points leader for the Angler of the Year award, he had finished 4 times in the top-10 through 9 events this year, and he is doing what he loves, fishing. That smile got a little bit bigger yesterday as Seth was crowned the Angler of the Year with his 5 fish catch that totaled 20 lbs 3 oz to cement his crown.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Audit Finds No Overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 Tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Office of the Legislative Auditor says it found no evidence that the state of Minnesota overpaid two companies it hired to conduct COVID-19 saliva testing. Instead, the auditor's report says, managed care organizations. acting on behalf of the state, scrutinized the claims submitted by...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Buy This Minnesota House for $550,000 and get Palm Trees and Putting Green

This house says "Minnesota" on the outside but screams "Florida" on the inside. Isn't the housing market in Rochester, Minnesota crazy? Houses are selling in less than a day with multiple offers and the prices are...well, they've got me thinking that now might be the perfect time to get some cash out of my own house and move. Just for fun, I started Googling to see what other homes were selling for $500,000 and more in our state and there is one house in Saint Paul that says "Minnesota" on the outside but is screaming "Florida" on the inside. Look at the photos and see for yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy