Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 2:26PM MDT until July 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The. expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional. rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash.

