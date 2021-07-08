Space Jam 2 Rap Battle with Porky Pig Draws Harsh Criticism on Twitter
Porky Pig raps as the Notorious P.I.G. in a new clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the video is drawing a lot of criticism on social media. This month, the sequel will finally be premiering in theaters and HBO Max when it is released on July 16. As with the original movie, it will feature Bugs Bunny and pals teaming up with an NBA legend for a high-stakes basketball game, but with LeBron James taking that role this time around.movieweb.com
