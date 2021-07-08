Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Space Jam 2 Rap Battle with Porky Pig Draws Harsh Criticism on Twitter

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorky Pig raps as the Notorious P.I.G. in a new clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the video is drawing a lot of criticism on social media. This month, the sequel will finally be premiering in theaters and HBO Max when it is released on July 16. As with the original movie, it will feature Bugs Bunny and pals teaming up with an NBA legend for a high-stakes basketball game, but with LeBron James taking that role this time around.

movieweb.com

Comments / 20

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam 2#Pigs#Nba#Warner Bros#The Notorious P I G#The Notorious B I G#Aaronmichael J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
MoviesMovieWeb

Last Friday Stalled as Ice Cube and Warner Bros. Clash Behind the Scenes

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. both say they want to see Last Friday getting made, but the two sides just can't seem to strike a deal. Last Friday, the planned final installment of the Friday movie series, continues to stall in development hell with ongoing issues between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal reports that WarnerMedia and Cube have "exchanged heated letters" over the past several weeks, and while both sides seem to want to get the movie made, negotiations may have been irreparably stalled with the company and the rapper unable to come to an agreement.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Star Zendaya Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Lola Bunny's Sexualization

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Looney Tunes will always hold a special place in the hearts of many fans but there's no denying that most of the younger fans aren't aware of its characters. This is why the upcoming Warner Bros. offering Space Jam: A New Legacy is an important project as it will help introduce the beloved cartoon characters led by Bugs Bunny to a whole new generation of audiences. However, despite all the hype surrounding the film, the direct sequel to 1996's Space Jam has already had its fair share of controversies over the last couple of months.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy makes a few neat shots in its attempt to continually slam dunk

Whilst subtitling the film “A New Legacy” seems a bit too confident for the team behind this Space Jam sequel, it’s arguably not straying too far from the truth in relation to its selected talent. Whilst the original film received a mixed reception upon its release in 1996, it made considerable bank and has, in the 25 years since, earned feedback of a more positive nature. Similarly, if anyone was going to be considered a “legacy” in the same vein as Michael Jordan, it’s LeBron James.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Did Bugs Bunny die in Space Jam 2?

The new Space Jam is out, and we’re all asking ourselves a pretty shocking question, Did Bugs Bunny die in Space Jam 2?. After over two decades of waiting, the world was finally given a Space Jam sequel. Let’s refrain from saying we were ‘gifted’ a sequel because most of...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

So disappointing? Reactions and memes for Space Jam 2

A 25-year wait came to an end this Thursday, July 15, because it was finally released in theaters Space Jam: A New Era, the sequel to the famous movie with Michael Jordan. This time around it’s another NBA star like LeBron James who gets all the attention for his film debut. The film generated a lot of expectation and the most anxious people already went to see it. Get the reactions, the memes and the comparisons to the original! Sight.
MoviesDeadspin

Space Jam 2

So I saw Space Jam: A New Legacy over the weekend, and it’s just awful. Just an atrocious piece of cinema, and a blatant attempt to capture nostalgia money from fans of the original ‘90s film starring Michael Jordan. I wanted to wait until today to write anything about it though in order to get the opening weekend box office numbers. Over the weekend, tons of memes on social media popped up about how no one was going to see the movie in theaters. I didn’t watch it in theaters. I ended up creating an HBO Max account to watch the film. So I thought, maybe the movie wasn’t doing as poorly as advertised. Maybe the theater business is still recovering from the pandemic, and because of that, everyone just decided to buy the movie online and watch it that way.
MoviesMovieWeb

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Netflix's Bloody Action Flick Is All Style and No Substance

Karen Gillan leads an all-star cast of veteran actresses in a highly stylized, but surprisingly boring actioner. Gunpowder Milkshake is a neon lit jumble of bloody beatdowns and choreographed gunplay. A near invincible assassin protects a young girl with the help of her mentors. Bad guys have nifty names like Dracula and work for a criminal organization called "The Firm". The film feels like an exercise of throwing cotton candy at the screen. It's somewhat interesting to see, but feels like fluff and hot air in the end.
Moviesromper.com

Zendaya Was Surprised By Backlash About Lola Bunny’s New Look In Space Jam Sequel

The long-awaited and much-anticipated Space Jam sequel is finally out! Like MJ before him, Lebron James will join the hilarious and famous Toon Squad. As fans will notice, a few things look different in Space Jam: A New Legacy, including Lola Bunny’s look. The change sparked a bit of controversy, which caught Zendaya, who portrays the character in the sequel, off guard.

Comments / 20

Community Policy