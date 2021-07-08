Space Jam 2 Rap Battle with Porky Pig Draws Harsh Criticism on Twitter

So I saw Space Jam: A New Legacy over the weekend, and it’s just awful. Just an atrocious piece of cinema, and a blatant attempt to capture nostalgia money from fans of the original ‘90s film starring Michael Jordan. I wanted to wait until today to write anything about it though in order to get the opening weekend box office numbers. Over the weekend, tons of memes on social media popped up about how no one was going to see the movie in theaters. I didn’t watch it in theaters. I ended up creating an HBO Max account to watch the film. So I thought, maybe the movie wasn’t doing as poorly as advertised. Maybe the theater business is still recovering from the pandemic, and because of that, everyone just decided to buy the movie online and watch it that way.