Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Jay Grewal and Michael Montelongo as members of its Board of Directors effective August 15, 2021. Ms. Grewal has been appointed as a Class III Director with an initial term expiring in May 2023 and will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and Finance and Investment Committee. Mr. Montelongo has been appointed as a Class I Director with an initial term expiring in May 2024 and will serve on the Company's Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Prior to August 15, 2021, Ms. Grewal and Mr. Montelongo will serve as observers at meetings of the Board.