Atlanta, GA

Tour Tyrese Gibson's Atlanta mansion

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 13 days ago
Architectural Digest is welcomed to Atlanta, Georgia by actor and musician Tyrese Gibson for a tour of his six-story dream mansion. Despite its grandeur, the 25,000 square foot French Chateau-style mansion radiates an inviting warmth - an effect Tyrese created with intention. "I wanted guests to feel the regal energy, the regal vibe," says the man behind the character Roman Pearce from The Fast and the Furious. "But it's very livable. No one comes into my house and, I'm like, I'm sorry, you can't sit here." Gibson returns as "Roman Pearce" in "F9: The Fast Saga"

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

News Break
Cakes
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyrese Gibson Explains How The Fast And Furious Franchise Was Done With Him, Until Paul Walker Helped Bring Him Back

Following the events starting with Fast Five, it’s kind of hard to imagine the Fast and the Furious franchise without Tyrese Gibson. Yet, there was a short stretch including The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and the fourth film in the series, Fast & Furious, where the actor wasn’t in the franchise at all. Well, Tyrese Gibson has now explained how the The Fast and Furious franchise was done with him until Paul Walker helped bring him back.
Moviesweisradio.com

‘Boyz n the Hood’ turns 30: John Singleton, Tyrese Gibson share the importance of giving opportunities to new talent

John Singleton wasn’t afraid to take a chance on new talent when he made his feature directorial debut Boyz n the Hood in 1991. As the seminal film celebrates its 30th anniversary, Singleton, who passed away in 2019 after suffering a stroke, told ABC Audio two years prior that looking at the success of the actors he helped “put on,” like Ice Cube, was always a source of pride for him as a director.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Tyrese Gibson Says He Wants A Fast And Furious And Jurassic World Crossover, Ludacris Shares His Own Thoughts

Now that F9 is playing in theaters, there are only two movies left to look forward to within the main Fast & Furious film series. However, the franchise as a whole will keep going with spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw 2, and in recent weeks, there’s even been talk about the potential of mashing Fast & Furious with fellow Universal Pictures property Jurassic World. Tyrese Gibson, a.k.a. Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious universe, is game for such a crossover, and now Ludacris, who plays Tej Parker, has shared his thoughts on the idea.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, and Tyrese Gibson Cast in Los Angeles Riots Thriller APRIL 29, 1992

Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, and Tyrese Gibson are set to star in an upcoming thriller set during the Los Angeles Riots titled April 29, 1992. The film takes place on the first night of the riots, “centering on a custodian who brings his son to work. The two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong.” Gibson will star opposite on-screen father and son Liotta and Eastwood.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ludacris And Tyrese Gibson Thank The Fans After F9's Milestone At The Box Office

F9 is blazing through theaters, winning the Fourth of July weekend as the box office hits a massive milestone. The power of family has not only kept the franchise going, but it also has spawned one of the funniest recent viral memes featuring the Fast & Furious patriarch himself, Vin Diesel. Now, in the midst of the hype, the fan-favorite duo of Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson have thanked the fans after F9’s milestone at the box office.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Mayer returns to Atlanta for 2022 ‘Sob Rock’ Tour

The former Atlanta resident is back at State Farm Arena in spring. Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer will be returning to Atlanta for one night only. The ‘Sob Rock’ Tour, named for his latest album, kicks off in February 2022 and will make its way to State Farm Arena where Mayer will perform April 8, 2022. Registration is required for access to presale tickets, which are available until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Movies1051thebounce.com

The Rock Isn’t Going To Be In Any More ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has squashed any speculation that he will be returning to any future Fast & Furious movies after not appearing in the latest F9. This is all due do his years-long rivalry with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. 54-year-old Diesel claims that the tension between the two buff bald hunks started when he showed “tough love” to Johnson on the set of the Fast movies in order to get a better performance out of him. “That took a lot of work,” Diesel told Men’s Health last month. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.

