Tour Tyrese Gibson’s Atlanta mansion

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has squashed any speculation that he will be returning to any future Fast & Furious movies after not appearing in the latest F9. This is all due do his years-long rivalry with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. 54-year-old Diesel claims that the tension between the two buff bald hunks started when he showed “tough love” to Johnson on the set of the Fast movies in order to get a better performance out of him. “That took a lot of work,” Diesel told Men’s Health last month. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.”