TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 shares (each, a "Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Share and 4,444,444 flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of C$0.675 per FT Share to raise proceeds of up to C$4 million (the "Offering"). Commitments have been received for most of the Offering.

