ATF, NSSF offering up to $2,000 reward for theft at Tulsa gun show

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Tulsa Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $2,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of a suspect.

The ATF announced the reward Thursday afternoon after they say a suspect stole a handgun from a gun dealer, Red State Arms, during the Oklahoma Gun Show in Tulsa on June 26.

It happened when the suspect entered the gun show at the Tulsa Expo Center, checked in one firearm with the gun show security, as protocol requires, then entering the show.

The ATF was able to watch video surveillance, which reportedly showed the suspect looking at a pistol at the Red State Arms table for a short amount of time before placing it in his bag and leaving the gun show.

They said the suspect left in a small silver vehicle.

“This case is being jointly investigated by ATF and the Tulsa Police Department. The City of Tulsa has seen a recent spike in shootings and violent crime, and our goal is to get viable information quickly as to the identity of the suspect, with the hopes of recovery before it is used in a crime. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

The ATF’s description of the suspect, follows:

Black Male

Was seen wearing a jacket

black shorts

black slip on shoes

carrying a dark green bag

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

