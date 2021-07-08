Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 13 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference to be held July 14-15, 2021. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
10K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Celcuity Inc#Cancer#Tumor#Celc#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Littelfuse To Participate In Virtual Investor Conferences

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) - Get Report, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:. Aug 4 - Jefferies Industrials Conference. Sept 14 - CL King Best Ideas Conference. Contact your Jefferies or CL King representative...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Sensus Healthcare Announces Participation In A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference On July 29, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Skin-Disease Focused Biotech Castle Creek Files $100M IPO

Ahead of Phase 3 data readout in the second half of next year, Castle Creek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CCBS) seeks to make NASDAQ debut under the symbol CCBS. The Company's advanced product candidate, dabocemagene autoficel or D-Fi, is under development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disease caused by a lack of collagen in the skin resulting in uncontrollable blistering.
Oxford, OHBusiness Insider

PsyBio CEO and CMO to Participate in Fireside Chat at LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, today announced that Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and director of PsyBio, and Dr. Michael Spigarelli, Chief Medical Officer of PsyBio, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat moderated by David Sherman, LifeSci Partners Senior Research Analyst and Head of Research, at the LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

J2 Global To Participate In One Investor Conference In August

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in one investor conference in August. Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: August 11, 2021Webcast: No formal presentation. About J2 Global®. J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet...
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Top Biotech Experts to Speak at the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshops

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced a world-class line-up of eight leading biotech experts as keynote presenters for the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshop. Taking place 22-24 September 2021, this unparalleled fully interactive virtual event will bring together leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists, and international regulators to network, share knowledge, and provide an outlook on the evolving landscape and future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and therapies.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Veritone, Inc. To Participate At The Oppenheimer And D.A. Davidson Conferences In August

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI),the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the following conferences:. D.A. Davidson Bison Select Virtual Conference. Wednesday, August 4. Virtual 1x1 meetings. Oppenheimer 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. Wednesday, August 11. Presentation at 10:15...
Rockaway, NJPosted by
TheStreet

ElectroCore To Participate In The Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Dan Goldberger, CEO will present a company overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming conference:. Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare ConferencePresentation Date: July 14, 2021Presentation Time:...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PureCycle Technologies To Participate In The CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

ORLANDO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that Michael Dee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS Securities 21 st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format with PureCycle scheduled to participate in a presentation and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Starts Sprinklr Inc (CXM) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia initiates coverage on Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "At a revenue run-rate of over $400 million, Sprinklr is a leading unified customer experience management (CXM) platform that enables large enterprises to engage with customers on modern channels like social media, messaging, live chat, and text (it operates across more than 30 modern channels). Sprinklr's platform can replace many point solutions as it addresses front-office needs across functions like sales, marketing, research, care, advertising, and engagement."
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.97 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.
Healthprweek.com

Ovid Health announces health-tech client win

Ovid Health has been appointed by HexTransforma Healthcare on a project basis, with work starting this month running through to February. The healthcare comms agency will help to develop and deliver a PR strategy, with a focus on brand awareness and thought leadership, to support two major product launches later this year.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Names Marc Drimer, CPA to Board of Directors

Appointment of Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee Expands Financial Expertise on Board. Boca Raton, FL, July 20, 2021 — Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative Biotech" or the "Company"), a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases, announced today that Marc Drimer, CPA has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Drimer has over 35 years of experience in all areas of corporate governance, compliance and operations in the financial services industry. He has held management positions in London and Geneva serving as Controller of Hertz Europe and Allied Maintenance. He is a graduate of Brooklyn College with a BS in Accounting and holds an MBA in Finance from New York University Graduate School of Business.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Redhill Biopharma announces completion of Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of oral opaganib

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO

Healthcare products and services provider BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) has appointed Amy Xue as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2021. BIMI, which recently changed its name from BOQI International Medical Inc., dismissed Jun Jia as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2021. Xue’s compensation shall...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Neuspera Medical Announces Close of a $65M Series C Equity Financing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera Medical Inc., a clinical stage, private venture capital backed neuromodulation company, today announced the closing of the company's $65 million series C equity financing. The Series C round was co-led by Vertex Ventures HC and Treo Ventures. Lori Hu, a Managing Director at Vertex Ventures HC and Mudit K. Jain, Ph.D. Managing Partner, Treo Ventures, joined the Board of Directors. Returning Series A and Series B investors include Action Potential Venture Partners and Windham Venture Partners. The proceeds will fund the company's SANS-UUI pivotal clinical study of its miniaturized implantable neuromodulation technology platform for use in subjects with Urinary Urgency Incontinence, a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

Form 497 WILLIAM BLAIR FUNDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Effective July 12, 2021, the information below supplements similar disclosure in the Statement of Additional Information under “Management of the Trust – Investment Adviser – Portfolio Managers.” Effective as of the same date, disclosure in the Statement of Additional Information under “Management of the Trust – Investment Adviser – Portfolio Managers” related to Paul J. Sularz is removed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy