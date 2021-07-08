Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference to be held July 14-15, 2021. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021.www.accesswire.com
