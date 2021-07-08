Netflix signs producer Shonda Rhimes to new multiyear deal

© Getty Images

Hollywood producer Shonda Rhimes, whose hits include "Bridgerton" and "Scandal," has inked a new multiyear deal with streaming giant Netflix, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

In their new agreement with production company Shondaland, Netflix and Rhimes reportedly plan to expand on media ventures including "film, gaming, merchandise, virtual reality and live events.”

Longtime producer Besty Beers also renewed her contract with the production company as part of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.

The arrangement will also reportedly invest in creating more diversity opportunities in the company and seek to boost workplace inclusion in the U.S. and U.K.

Netflix Co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos said in an interview with the Journal that he wants Rhimes to use his company as her “biggest canvas," saying she has a “rare gift of having her finger on the pulse of fandom.”

“TV shouldn’t be a grind; it’s an art form,” Saranos said.

Rhimes first found success with the ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy” before signing with Netflix in 2017. “Bridgeton," based on the novels by Julia Quinn, was recently renewed on a four-season commitment there.

Rhymes has referred to the stress of producing long television seasons for networks as one reason why she partnered with Netflix, the Journal reported.

“I’m eternally grateful for Ted to give me time to kick off the network training wheels,” she said.