Delta variant: Pfizer to seek US permission for COVID vaccine booster

KHOU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely...

www.khou.com

Related
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Public Healthkxnet.com

20 cases of COVID Delta variant documented in ND, say health officials

At least 20 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. And the North Dakota Department of Health is reminding the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 strain,...
Public HealthFast Company

What is monkeypox? What to know about symptoms and transmission as the virus returns to America

On Friday, Texas health officials announced that a Dallas resident was hospitalized after contracting monkeypox during a recent overseas trip, reports The New York Times. The resident is currently in stable condition, but health officials are rushing to identify other passengers who were on the same international and domestic flight with the resident upon their return to the country.
U.S. Politicsfox35orlando.com

Fauci: CDC ‘carefully looking’ at mask guidance for schools

LOS ANGELES - The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected, but said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the situation.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

CDC advisers to discuss third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

(HealthDay)—Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will focus on the 2 to 4 percent...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Nurses union calls on CDC to reinstate universal mask guidelines

The National Nurses Union asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate universal mask-wearing guidelines and implement more robust data tracking citing an increase in cases across the country, according to a letter sent to the agency on July 12. Following state reopenings which resulted in ends...
Public Healthfernandinaobserver.com

CDC provides public health COVID guidance for fully vaccinated people

Editor’s Note: To view the complete Center for Disease Control & Prevention updated information click here. On May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updates to the interim guidance Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine). Additionally, please note this interim guidance does not apply to health care facility settings. An overview of the CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People is provided below.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Health officials recommend back-to-school COVID vaccine

TRAVERSE CITY — Children 12 and older who get the COVID-19 vaccination this week will be fully inoculated by the end of August. That is the message health officials want parents and others to hear as they gear up for back-to-school. “If they get vaccinated now for COVID, they would...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Poll: Unvaccinated Americans Say Vaccines Are Riskier Than Virus

A large share of unvaccinated Americans say the COVID-19 vaccine poses a greater risk to their health than the virus itself, according to a poll released Tuesday – contradicting broad agreements among scientists about the safety of the vaccines. The new survey from Yahoo News/YouGov paints an alarming picture of...
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Effectively Prevent Infection in VA Population

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system are effective for preventing infection, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adeel A. Butt, M.B.B.S., from the VA...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”

