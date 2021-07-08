Cancel
Cass County, MI

Elderly woman injured in Cass County crash

By FOX 17
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGAOS_0arNXpXN00

Authorities responded to a crash that took place in Lagrange Township this morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened on Mathews Street and Dailey Road.

A 30-year-old Edwardsburg woman was driving north on Dailey Road when a 71-year-old Dowagiac woman drove past the stop sign on Mathews Street and caused the two vehicles to crash into one another, the sheriff’s office explains.

Authorities say the Dowagiac woman was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital after the crash to be treated for injuries, adding that the Edwardsburg woman and her children were treated and released on site.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, and seatbelts were engaged, the sheriff’s office says.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

