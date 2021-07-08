CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals $1k+ worth of items from Walmart in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in identifying a wanted suspect following a theft in Moline. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on May 21, the suspect above went to Walmart and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise. The items taken included household goods, sporting goods, televisions and auto parts. He could be seen on surveillance camera walking through the self checkout without paying for the items and leaving, according to police.