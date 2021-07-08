Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 has killed more than 4 million people globally

By Hannah Seo
Popular Science
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic death toll reached a grim benchmark this week, surpassing 4 million reported deaths across the globe, according to data from John Hopkins University. We are reaching these benchmarks faster and faster. The global death toll didn’t reach 1 million until September, 2020, nearly 7 months after the pandemic started. Almost four months later, in January 2021, it reached 2 million, then 3 million in April. The last million people have all passed in less than 3 months.

