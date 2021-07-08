Heinz Starts Petition to Finally Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages
It's one of those age-old questions that never seems to get a satisfactory answer: Why is the number of hot dogs in a pack (usually ten) different from the number of hot dog buns in a bag (usually eight)? (The joke even got a whole scene in the 1991 movie Father of the Bride.) The gist of the explanation seems to be that the packaging priorities differ for meat producers and bakers — though that also doesn't explain why they couldn't just sort out an agreement over the decades. So would it help to have an intermediary step in? As a condiment maker, Heinz is used to getting between hot dogs and their buns — and now, they're hoping to solve the packaging problem once and for all.people.com
Comments / 0