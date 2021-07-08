Meet The Toronto-Based Designer Who Creates Custom Pieces For Drake And Jay-Z

GRAPHIC DESIGNER The Graphic Designer will create newspaper advertisements that include print, digital, special sections, real estate guides, magazines and more. We work in a high-volume design center, so the ideal candidate will be able to begin designing effective ads according to customer needs and department standards. We*re looking for someone who can take direction from written ideas and convert them seamlessly into layouts and designs.* * Responsibilities: * Think creatively to design and develop new and innovative concepts and layouts * Work with multiple newspaper sales staffs to create, modify and update advertisements * Work as part of a team within the ADS Center to design and execute advertisements following deadlines Qualifications: * Exceptional designer with superb creativity and versatility * Ability to multi-task and work efficiently under tight deadlines * Maintain an awareness of current design trends * Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud, with an emphasis on InDesign, Photoshop, and Acrobat * Communicate and share ideas with team members * Maintain dependability and professionalism This is a full-time, entry level position ideal for those looking to enter the graphic design field. Benefits include vacation time, health insurance and 401K. To be considered for this opportunity, submit a cover letter and resume by Tuesday, August 3 to lfigurski@ogdennews.com.