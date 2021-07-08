Summer Events at the New & Improved Saratoga Children’s Theatre

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Children’s Theatre (SCT) has big plans this summer for their brand-new space. For the last 12 years, since they formed in 2008, the SCT has rented all over the city of Saratoga to rehearse – the senior center, the town hall, Saratoga Springs High School, and even traveling to Round Lake to perform. Their new, permanent space at 615 Maple Avenue has everything they need at one site: dance studios with a semi-sprung floor and full-mirrored walls, private lesson space, office space, and a black box theater.