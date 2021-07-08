Cancel
Samuel Olson’s devastated family demand Theresa Balboa gets the death penalty as she’s charged with murdering boy, 5

By Katy Forrester
Posted by 
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBEyw_0arNWXjm00

THE family of tragic five-year-old Samuel Olson have demanded that Theresa Balboa receive the death penalty after she was charged with the missing boy's murder.

Balboa, who is currently behind bars in Harris County jail, Texas, previously helped in the search for her partner Dalton's son before being accused of killing the five-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdvXQ_0arNWXjm00
Samuel's little body was found stuffed in a bin and wrapped in plastic in a motel Credit: ABC13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSsiZ_0arNWXjm00
Theresa Balboa remains behind bars in Harris County Jail after being charged with murder Credit: AP

The 29-year-old was initially charged with evidence tampering after allegedly wrapping his tiny body in plastic bags and duct tape in a motel - with an alleged plan to take him to Louisiana.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC13 that the felony was added on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Samuel's grandmother Tonya Olson said: "We found out a little while ago, we were praying for this.

"The police have been keeping us updated but they didn't tell us this. I hope she gets the death sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM8K1_0arNWXjm00
Samuel's devastated grandmother Tonya Olson says the family want justice Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frmy0_0arNWXjm00
Theresa Balboa cried as she pleaded for information on Samuel's whereabouts with boyfriend Dalton Olson after he went missing Credit: ABC13

"I'm not in a good space, neither is my son, we are devastated right now.

"I know eventually we'll have to talk, but right now we just can't."

She added that the family are eager to see Benjamin Rivera, the 28-year-old roommate of Theresa Balboa, also spend time behind bars after he allegedly helped her move Samuel's body.

He is confined to house arrest and must wear a GPS monitoring device, a Harris County judge ruled in Houston.

Almost paralyzed by grief, Tonya previously told The Sun the family is "extremely distraught" and they were finding it hard to hear the gruesome details of Samuel's tragic death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAZaW_0arNWXjm00
Samuel's dad's partner Theresa Balboa was allegedly planning to move his body to Louisiana Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV38K_0arNWXjm00
Samuel Olson's family are struggling to come to terms with the boy's death Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnzNC_0arNWXjm00
Theresa Balboa is believed to have killed the little boy during an altercation at her apartment Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

She told The Sun: "Nobody should have to imagine this.

"We've been staying off social media, and we don't even watch the updates, it's sickening. And then you have to hear the details."

Anguished family members sat huddled in a large out building next to Tonya's home as she wiped away tears and spoke of her grief, adding: "Justice will be done."

She said she was last with Samuel on May 2 and he was wearing a gray t-shirt with the Kool-Aid man emblazoned on the front, jean shorts, and white Buzz Lightyear tennis shoes.

Samuel was first reported missing on May 27 by Balboa and his father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtV5E_0arNWXjm00
Her roommate, Benjamin Rivera, was also arrested after allegedly helping to move the body Credit: Houston Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMFml_0arNWXjm00
Samuel's biological mother Sarah has been left heartbroken by his death Credit: Facbeook/Sarah Olson/Sarah Lena

His body was found in a motel on June 1 with Balboa hiding in the bathroom, according to reports.

The youngster had been living with her and not his biological parents at the time of his disappearance.

Balboa's roommate, Rivera, told police she called him around May 10 and revealed that Samuel was dead.

Court records obtained by The Sun show he told officers he came home from work to find the boy "unresponsive" on the bed and saw bruising on his body.

He said he and Balboa placed his body in a bathtub where he remained for two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l9tY_0arNWXjm00
The five-year-old was due to celebrate his birthday last month Credit: ABC13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFnSR_0arNWXjm00
He was staying with Balboa and not his biological parents Credit: Facbeook/Sarah Olson/Sarah Lena

Rivera claims they wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and placed it in a tote bag before hiding the remains in a storage until May 31, court documents say.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Balboa being picked up from the parking lot of a Walmart by pal Dylan Walker in Cleveland on Tuesday.

He stated she called him pleading for help after being involved in an altercation.

They then drove to the Life Storage in Webster, picked up a "foul-smelling" storage bin, and loaded it on the back of his truck.

Police busted her at a Best Western Motel on June 1 in Jasper after a pal claimed he drove her there with the storage bin and later tipped off CrimeStoppers.

She had initially told cops weeks before that she had given Samuel back to his biological mother, Sarah Olson, when she showed up at her home with a man she believed to be a police officer.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Larry Satterwhite confirmed that cops have not verified the version of events Balboa provided.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
