Monsey, NY

New Netflix Reality Series 'My Unorthodox Life' Takes A Strong Stance Against Fundamentalism

By Dana Feldman
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Controversy is already swirling around Julia Haart and her upcoming Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life, which premieres July 14. The show centers around Haart’s personal and professional life and details her escape from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. The mother-of-four grew up there and left in November of 2012 when she was 42-years-old. This was the only life she had ever known and she didn’t know anyone in the outside world. Prior to the series premiere, Haart has already experienced both backlash and support.

