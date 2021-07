Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Information and Map. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury operates 14 trucks and 2 airplanes that are permanently set up to spray EPA-approved insecticides for mosquito control. These trucks and planes begin to spray shortly before dark and continue until early morning hours, just before sunrise. The insecticide can be sprayed as long as there is no rain, dense fog or high winds. Cool temperatures can also prevent the planes and trucks from spraying.