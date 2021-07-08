Cancel
U.S. Politics

KXL Company to File $15 Billion Claim Against U.S. | July 8 Podcast

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian company that planned to build the Keystone XL Pipeline says the U.S. government owes them $15 billion dollars. Plus, the South Dakota Arts Council is bringing in new artwork for display in state buildings. All this and more in today’s SDPB News Podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts...

