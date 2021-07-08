Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here’s something Philadelphia Eagles fans want to see from Darius Slay

By Geoffrey Knox
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of his career, when and if the Philadelphia Eagles thought about ‘Big Play’, better known as Darius Slay, they normally did so for one reason. It was his game-ending interception in Week 5 of the 2016 regular season that halted a would-be Eagles comeback attempt in the Motor City versus the Detriot Lions.

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
303K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Detriot Lions#Birds#Philly#New York Giants#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn#Nfc#Afc#The Big Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans must watch this Jalen Hurts hype video

It seems like it’s been forever since the Philadelphia Eagles walked off of Lincoln Financial Field and tried to convince us that they had inserted Nate Sudfeld into the lineup of a game that they had a real chance of winning because they wanted to get him some snaps. At the time of this story being written and published, Philly is less than ten days from beginning their next training camp, and this team looks a lot different than they did back in January.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles fans should expect Travis Fulgham breakout

Travis Fulgham Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. In 2020, many of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ fans became fans of wide receiver Travis Fulgham and for good reason. Early in the campaign, he began to emerge as a primary target for the offense’s air attack as it searched for answers in the midst of injuries.
NFLchatsports.com

3 New Philadelphia Eagles that will play huge roles in 2021’s outcome

Swoop, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles need a few of their young players to play huge. It’s safe to say that the taste of the horrible 2020 season is all but gone. After setting the tone with an underrated free-agency period, the Philadelphia Eagles front office followed that up with what seemed to be a solid 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLYardbarker

Darius Slay Doing his Part Trying to Recruit Steven Nelson

Darius Slay is doing his part to help the Eagles fill their most obvious need in advance of training camp which is set to begin on July 27. Philadelphia's only proven option at outside cornerback took to social media to weigh in on the potential signing of Steven Nelson, the ex-Steelers cornerback who was released in March and is still looking for a new home.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities

For the bulk of his nine seasons in the NFL, Fletcher Cox has been the best player on the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, and probably still holds that title heading into the 2021 season. The Eagles should trade him. What? Why? Three reasons:. He's expensive. He's aging. They can get something...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eagles’ Darius Slay falls outside of top 5 cornerbacks in ESPN poll of NFL insiders

Darius Slay’s status as an elite NFL cornerback faded a bit last year, as he had a tough first season with the Eagles, who struggled mightily in the secondary. The Eagles traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Detroit Lions to acquire Slay last offseason. Thinking that Slay was a top-5 talent at his position, the Eagles also gave him a three-year, $50.5 million contract extension following the trade.
NFL975thefanatic.com

Darius Slay Wants A Running Mate

When you look at the Eagles cornerback position its…..unproven (to be kind.) Besides Darius Slay the position leaves a lot to be desired. Slay, who is a former All-Pro, is the best of the group. He is a lock on the outside. The incumbent for the other outside corner spot is Avonte Maddox. Maddox struggled in 2020 with the move from inside to outside corner. In fairness to Maddox, everyone struggled last season. But a quick look at the position and the question remains; “who is going to start opposite Darius Slay?”
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t sign another cornerback and here’s why

Zech McPhearson, (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles have been rumored to be in the market for another starting-caliber cornerback to play opposite Darius Slay. Is this really the best decision for their future though?. Admittedly, behind Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles don’t have...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Analytics model projects Philadelphia to have one of the NFL’s top pass protection units

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Projecting the NFL’s best and worst pass-protecting offensive lines: Ranking pass block win rates for 2021 - ESPN+. 7. Philadelphia Eagles. Projected PBWR: 61%. Pass block win rate strongly suggested that the offensive line in Philadelphia was better than most believed, as the Eagles finished 11th in the metric. Yes, Carson Wentz led the league in sack rate and had the sixth-highest pressure rate, but he also had the fifth-highest time before pass average, suggesting he played a significant role in those pressures and sacks — as quarterbacks often do. The model likes Philly to improve in 2021 in pass protection in part because of the possibility of a full season from Johnson, who played in only seven games in 2020. [BLG Note: The Colts are 9th, the Cowboys are 15th, the Football Team is 18th, the Dolphins are 30th, and the Giants are 32nd.]
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Podcast: Deshaun Watson trade rumors, Fletcher Cox’s future, and more

Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in ONE WEEK! That’s right, we’re just seven days away from players officially reporting to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. Nonstop action is right around the corner. In the meantime, we still have some dead zone time to fill. And what better way to...
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Eagles Replace Carson Wentz Banner With Nick Foles' Super Bowl Scene

Eagles replace Wentz banner with Foles' Super Bowl scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's truly no place like Philadelphia to be a sports fan. The Carson Wentz banner came down from Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, six months after the former franchise quarterback was traded to the Colts. Because this city covers everything with a particularly deft touch and its sports fans definitely do not go overboard at all, the taking down of the Wentz banner was given wall-to-wall coverage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans hope Landon Dickerson can erase a bad memory

Welcome to the portion of the NFL offseason, where fans, Philadelphia Eagles fans included, and members of the media have too much time on their hands. That’s when stories like the following happen. How many of you have thought about rookie offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and drifted off into thoughts about Sidney Jones. It seems impossible, but there is a strange parallel between the two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy