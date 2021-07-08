Here’s something Philadelphia Eagles fans want to see from Darius Slay

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Projecting the NFL’s best and worst pass-protecting offensive lines: Ranking pass block win rates for 2021 - ESPN+. 7. Philadelphia Eagles. Projected PBWR: 61%. Pass block win rate strongly suggested that the offensive line in Philadelphia was better than most believed, as the Eagles finished 11th in the metric. Yes, Carson Wentz led the league in sack rate and had the sixth-highest pressure rate, but he also had the fifth-highest time before pass average, suggesting he played a significant role in those pressures and sacks — as quarterbacks often do. The model likes Philly to improve in 2021 in pass protection in part because of the possibility of a full season from Johnson, who played in only seven games in 2020. [BLG Note: The Colts are 9th, the Cowboys are 15th, the Football Team is 18th, the Dolphins are 30th, and the Giants are 32nd.]