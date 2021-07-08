Cancel
Economy

Three Reasons Why You Should Be Using Micro Influencers

modernrestaurantmanagement.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the influencer marketing industry is booming with billions of dollars. And to many restaurant owners, it seems straightforward: get someone with a lot of followers to promote your restaurant and food. But what many fail to recognize is that mega influencers are not a one-size-fits-all, and they should instead consider partnering with a micro influencer. Micro influencers are defined as accounts with 1,000 to 100,000 followers who are well known in their niches with a hyper-engaged audience. If you haven’t heard of them, here are three key reasons why they should be in your marketing plan:

