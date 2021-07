WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 15, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has approved Ohio’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan, and has begun distributing the more than $4.4 billion in funds to the state. Ohio’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding expansion comes as part of the American Rescue Plan Congress passed in March, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans.