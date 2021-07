Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that it will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal dates for the New Drug Application for abrocitinib for the treatment of adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and the supplemental New Drug Application for XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. The FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer's post-marketing safety study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib in rheumatoid arthritis patients, as a factor for the extensions.