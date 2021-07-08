Cancel
Sussex County, DE

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Tropical Storm Warnings are Cancelled** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 10 miles east-northeast of Atlantic City NJ or about 70 miles east-northeast of Dover DE - 39.4N 74.3W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 31 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is east of northern New Jersey and continues to track away from the region. Lingering rain is tapering off. Dangerous rip currents will develop along the ocean beaches of Delaware and New Jersey. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having further impacts of limited potential. * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts expected. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. - Emergency response teams are attending to casualty situations as needed. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. Elsewhere across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

