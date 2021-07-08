Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humphreys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HUMPHREYS COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camden, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waverly, Camden, New Johnsonville and Hurricane Mills.alerts.weather.gov
