Berks County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Lehigh A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL BERKS AND WEST CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lenhartsville, or 13 miles north of Reading, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Lenhartsville and Wanamakers. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 45. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

