Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Life Tribute: Daniel J. Maring 09/11/1941 – 06/30/2021

By Idyllwild Town Crier
idyllwildtowncrier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe celebrate a life well lived. Born Sept. 11, 1941, Dan spent his life serving God, family and community. He was humble and selfless and would stop to help anyone in need. Dan married the love of his life Barbara in 1962. He was a loving and faithful husband for 59 years. Being a devoted husband was one of his top priorities in life. The love he had and shared with his wife is one to emulate and a legacy to treasure.

