CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Failed Mayoral Candidate Who Railed Against Gun Crime Is Charged With Gunning Down Cop

By Pilar Melendez
Daily Beast
 2021-07-08

Cover picture for the articleA failed Indiana mayoral candidate who once complained that gun violence was harming America’s youth is facing several charges after allegedly hurling a Molotov cocktail at an FBI officer and fatally shooting a detective. Shane Meehan, 45, has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent after gunning...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence calls for mistrial as charged court erupts in shouting

Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse told the judge in his double homicide trial that they are motioning for a mistrial after a judge assailed prosecutors for their line of questioning.Defence attorneys have argued for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted, the state could not re-try the case. Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would take the motion under advisement but has not issued a ruling.Mr Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, took the witness stand in his homicide trial on 10 November, publicly detailing the night he killed two people and injured another man with an AR-15-style rifle during protests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Woman assaults on-duty NYPD cop inside Queens restaurant

A woman is wanted by police for allegedly whacking an on-duty NYPD officer in the head with a shoe at a Queens restaurant, authorities said. The attack took place after the officer responded to Chubby Burgers & Chicken in Astoria for some sort of disturbance among a “disorderly crowd” inside the location at about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to cops.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
Eric Holcomb
CBS News

Kansas City mayor on gun violence surge

A law that recently passed in Missouri blocks state and local police officers from enforcing federal gun laws. Several police officers and the Kansas City mayor say the law is preventing local police from fighting gun violence. Norah O'Donnell reports for "60 Minutes."
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS New York

New Jersey Gym Owner Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison For Punching Officer During Capitol Riot

BUTLER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Scott Fairlamb, of Butler, was the first to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest of 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far. The sentence may prove to be a benchmark for dozens of others who engaged in violence in the attack.
BUTLER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Special Agent#Fbi#Terre Haute Police#The U S Penitentiary#Wabashvalley#The Daily Beast
Star-Tribune

Man charged with abusing horse with stun gun

RIVERTON — A Wyoming District Court Judge has denied special bond provisions to allow an accused animal abuser to go to a rodeo. Charged with three counts of felony cruelty to animals, Cole Littlewhiteman, 35, of Pavillion, could face up to six years in prison and $15,000 in fines if convicted.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CBS Boston

Man Who Fled After Deadly Seabrook, NH Double Shooting Facing Gun Charge

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – The man who New Hampshire police say ran from the scene of a deadly double shooting outside a Seabrook home is now facing a gun charge. A man was found dead Monday morning in the driveway of a home on Boynton Lane. A second man had also been shot and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police learned that a third person ran from the scene, prompting a large search in the area that forced stores in a nearby shopping plaza to shelter in place. Garrito Fort. (Image Credit: Seabrook Police) Garrito Fort was later found and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court. No one has been charged with the double shooting. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said more details are expected after an autopsy is performed. “Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense,” Formella said in a statement.
SEABROOK, NH
KGET

Charges dismissed against Weldon man who was accused of hate crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a Weldon man who was accused of yelling a racial slur and firing a gun after the alleged victim changed his story. Dennis James Knippel, who is white, had faced charges including a hate crime stemming from a confrontation with a Black man in Onyx last […]
WELDON, CA
Shore News Network

Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, was stopped by law enforcement in Beckley on November 7, 2020. Law enforcement officers recovered a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun from inside Durham’s vehicle. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
kwos.com

Suspect is charged in downtown Columbia gun play

ABC – 17 — Prosecutors charged a man Monday in connection with a downtown Columbia shooting that happened over the weekend. Christopher Michael Sledd is charged with assault, unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened...
COLUMBIA, MO
NJ.com

Man charged with gunning down 24-year-old in N.J. town

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Union Township resident who was gunned down in town early Thursday, officials said. Shannon Assing, 24, of Perth Amboy was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and burglary, according to a joint statement from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the Union Township Police Department.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Keene Sentinel

Keene man who fired gun on Franklin Street pleads guilty to criminal charges

A Keene man who fired a gun next to someone’s face while the two were arguing on Franklin Street in May has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from that incident. Santana Sanchez, 27, was convicted Tuesday in Cheshire County Superior Court of criminal threatening, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a year at the county jail in Keene, with credit for time served since his arrest immediately after the May 19 incident, according to court filings.
KEENE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy