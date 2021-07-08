Failed Mayoral Candidate Who Railed Against Gun Crime Is Charged With Gunning Down Cop

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – The man who New Hampshire police say ran from the scene of a deadly double shooting outside a Seabrook home is now facing a gun charge. A man was found dead Monday morning in the driveway of a home on Boynton Lane. A second man had also been shot and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police learned that a third person ran from the scene, prompting a large search in the area that forced stores in a nearby shopping plaza to shelter in place. Garrito Fort. (Image Credit: Seabrook Police) Garrito Fort was later found and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court. No one has been charged with the double shooting. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said more details are expected after an autopsy is performed. “Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense,” Formella said in a statement.

SEABROOK, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO