Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr headlined the 52nd annual Governor's Dinner on Wednesday evening in Carson City. The former Fresno State standout was surprised the Wolf Pack asked him to speak at the dinner knowing how deep rivalries can run, but he was honored to help out the Nevada athletics department for its top fundraiser of the summer. Carr, who is going on his eighth year in the NFL, declined the speaker honorarium and asked all funds be donated to the Wolf Pack athletics department.