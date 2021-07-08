Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Judge is asked to change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

crossroadstoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ap#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
LawBakersfield Californian

Judge won’t revise memo on young witnesses to Floyd's murder

The Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd rebuffed the state's request Tuesday to delete comments from his sentencing memorandum about whether four young eyewitnesses were traumatized at the murder scene. Judge Peter Cahill opened his 10-page response...
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

Motion denied. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Judge Peter Cahill has denied prosecutors’ requests to rewrite his sentencing order in the Derek Chauvin case to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. … Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death last year and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw. … This week, Cahill issued an order that says the substance of Ellison’s letter mischaracterized Cahill’s sentencing order, necessitating a response. … ‘It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it,’ Cahill wrote …”
PoliticsGephardt Daily

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
Hennepin County, MNMinnesota Daily

Boru: Celebrating Chauvin’s sentencing in skepticism, but hoping it is a step towards change

Twenty-two and a half years is not nearly enough, but this is the beginning of a televised revolution that cannot be erased or ignored. We rarely, if ever, come across cases of police brutality in which the police are convicted, let alone sentenced. They have been and are more likely to be acquitted. What made the murder of George Floyd different from other murders by police is that it was filmed. We watched more than nine minutes of the horrifying last minutes of a man being viciously murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin.
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Ask The Judge

 In their 1966 hit single, John Sebastian and the Lovin’ Spoonful asked the musical question, “Did you ever have to make up your mind?”.  They also asked, “Did you ever have to finally decide and say yes to one and let the other one ride?”.  These certainly weren’t legal questions,...
Charleston, WVcrossroadstoday.com

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges. Education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
LawABA Journal

Lawyer who lobbed F-word at judge is sentenced to jail time

A St. Louis County lawyer has been sentenced to a week in jail for directing the F-word toward a judge during a hearing in a medical malpractice case. Judge John Borbonus of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court in Missouri found lawyer Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. guilty of direct criminal contempt and sentenced him to jail for seven days “or until further order of the court.”
Iowa City, IAcrossroadstoday.com

Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor rejected defense claims Thursday that the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions that happened in the rural area where she disappeared while out for a run. A 21-year-old man’s alleged confession...
Congress & CourtsWNCY

U.S. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch question libel protections for media

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away a case challenging libel protections for journalists and media organizations, but conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the action and questioned such protections enshrined in a landmark 1964 ruling. Citing a rapidly changing media environment increasingly rife...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Attorney Suspended for 3 Years

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has suspended Erie attorney David C. Agresti for three years. Agresti did not deposit money paid by clients into a trust account that would be drawn as earned in three separate cases in 2019, according to the order. The money was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy