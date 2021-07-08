Judge is asked to change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

Twenty-two and a half years is not nearly enough, but this is the beginning of a televised revolution that cannot be erased or ignored. We rarely, if ever, come across cases of police brutality in which the police are convicted, let alone sentenced. They have been and are more likely to be acquitted. What made the murder of George Floyd different from other murders by police is that it was filmed. We watched more than nine minutes of the horrifying last minutes of a man being viciously murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin.