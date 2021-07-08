Cancel
Trae tha Truth's ice cream shop, which hires those with special needs, finally taking applications

KHOU
 13 days ago
HOUSTON — Trae tha Truth is a name associated with rap, activism, and very soon ice cream! His latest initiative, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy, is finally accepting applications. The artist announced earlier this summer he had bought into the franchise, bringing it up to three locations in Texas....

Houston, TXKHOU

Houston's Trae the Truth donates ice cream to inmates ahead of Katy shop opening

HOUSTON — Houston's Trae Tha Truth scooped up a new business venture, and in typical Trae fashion, he's celebrating by giving back to his community. Trae and his co-owner, Roderick, brought 2,000 pints of ice cream to inmates in Harris County. This is in celebration of their ice cream parler, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, which is scheduled to open Thursday, July 22 in Katy.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth continues to give back to the city with Trae Day |HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth shares how he's continuing to give back to the city following his recent win of the 2021 Billboard Change Maker Award. The rap legend is getting ready to hit the stage for "Trae Day Featuring Trae Tha Truth & Friends," his homecoming concert happening July 23 at White Oak Music Hall. This is one of the many surprises scheduled as part of the annual Trae Day Celebration.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Couple’s Houston-themed proposal goes viral on TikTok

HOUSTON – You may have seen it: the heartfelt proposal video on TikTok that is making its rounds on social media. The couple got engaged on the Mandell Street bridge over Southwest Freeway with many Houstonians cheering them on. The fiancé says he and his brother planned the whole thing....
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Trae Tha Truth sharing his day with kids throughout the city of Houston

HOUSTON - You ever hear of people who "give" presents on "their" birthday? This Positively Houston is sort of like that. Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth has taken his day and turned it into quite a gift for Houston kids and this year Trae Day is an entire weekend. It started years ago, after the mayor designated July 22, 2008, Trae Tha Truth Day and Trae Day was born.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

New ice cream shop specializing in soft serve opens in Minneapolis

Ice cream for breakfast is a reality at a new dessert shop in Minneapolis. Seward Soft Serve has both vegan and dairy flavors and also offers a coffee float which is soft serve ice cream topped with espresso. They use ingredients from Minnesota makers. The shop also has coffee and locally made products. It’s located on Franklin Ave at 22nd Ave S.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Turkey legs with a side of respect

Ever post on social media and immediately regret it? A snarky tweet germinated in your brain that was so smart and edgy it just had to be shared with the world, only to then be ratioed? Or worse, you find yourself the butt of an enduring meme? Houston City Councilman Greg Travis’ tweet this week advocating for Big Brother-style cameras in every classroom so “parents and the public can observe what is being taught and how” didn’t quite reach that level of internet immortality, but not for a lack of trying. Travis has a history of incendiary social media posts, so maybe it’s time for him to sit a couple of plays out and keep some of these beauties in the drafts folder. Travis, however, has nothing on Allen West for self-promotion married with outrageous remarks. West, the secession-curious former chairman of the Texas Republican Party, announced last weekend he’s challenging Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election in 2022. The Thumbs loves a good primary, and Abbott has largely had a free ride in his previous statewide runs. But West is … different. An iconoclast of the highest order, he doesn’t so much burn his political bridges as drops bombs on their charred remains. He called House Speaker Dade Phelan a “political traitor” for courting Democratic support and went after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as — get this — soft on guns. When Texas GOP Vice Chair Cat Parks and he disagreed over a committee project, he called Parks — a cancer survivor — a “cancer.” Way to keep it classy, dude. A little class may be all that the owners of Third Ward staple Turkey Leg Hut thought they were asking for when they recently announced a dress code for patrons that prohibits clothing that’s too baggy, “excessively revealing” or can be considered “house attire.” But the new rules struck many fans of the swamp fries and wings fare as a swipe at Black culture. “We are not a club,” the restaurant stated in a Facebook post defending its policy. All right, point taken. But casual has been kind of the Hut’s calling card, no? Besides, it’s hot in Houston and if folks rolling up in club-friendly outfits or walking over in pajamas and slippers — that’s what The Thumbs wears in the house, anyway — has been good enough for the Hut all these years, what’s so important all the sudden about hanging out what amounts to a not welcome sign to the folks who built your business. Next time, show a little leg and remember to dance with the ones who brung ya. One famed Houston food brand getting good PR these days is Fuddruckers, the Luby’s-owned burger chain whose future was in limbo after its parent company was liquidated last fall. Nicholas Perkins, the new owner of Fuddruckers, has pledged to keep the business headquartered in Houston and hire locally as it expands its Texas footprint. The loss of Luby’s and its delectable fried okra and jalapeño cornbread still feels like The Thumbs got smashed by a hammer, but keeping Fuddruckers and its fresh, homemade buns in the Bayou City has already made the swelling go down. Lastly, let’s give a shout out to Houston comic book store Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore and its owner, T.J. Johnson, for carrying a sense of humor and bold color pallet all the way to the steps of the court house. Johnson and his attorney commissioned four artists to illustrate a 24-panel comic book narrating a tale of a humble comic book store pummeled by debris tossed by unknown prankster guests at the neighboring Crowne Plaza River Oaks, which stars as the villain, er, defendant in the suit. Will a robed crusader, that is a judge, come to the rescue with the BAM! of a gavel? Unknown for now, but all Thumbs wants to know is whether the Crowne Plaza’s attorneys can one-up the Third Planet folks with an animated short.
