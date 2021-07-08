Cancel
Yadkinville, NC

The Yadkin Arts Council announces the Winners of the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts and the Willingham Scholarships in the Arts Grant

By Sarah Smith
Yes Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Funderburk, Mikaley Lane, and Delaney Coy were awarded!. (Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council takes pleasure in awarding Lincoln Funderburk the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts, and Mikaley Lane (Theatre) and Delaney Coy (Music) the Willingham Scholarships in the Arts grants. These scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.

