Haiti’s Political Crisis, Surfside Housing Concerns, Support Surfside Fund
A group of gunmen assassinated Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home Wednesday morning. His wife, Martine Moïse, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and remains in critical condition. Haiti’s police chief later announced that seven suspects have been killed during a shootout with police and six others have been arrested in connection to the assassination.www.wlrn.org
