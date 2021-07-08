Local church rights ship with help from Oklahoma nonprofit

Sunday, June 27, 2021 Calvary Baptist Church of Altavista celebrated the completion of a nearly two-year project. With the help of attorney Gordon Kent and his office, Calvary Baptist is now incorporated. Through an amazing set of circumstances our pastor Matt Gaston’s wife, Elaine, found an advertisement from a Southern Baptist organization known as WatersEdge Ministry Services out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This organization has provided church loans for new construction, refinancing and renovation for more than 50 years. Their rates are highly competitive, and the interest from the loan is given back to Southern Baptist ministries, which changes lives with the Gospel.