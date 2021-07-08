Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip is back on sale for $600 ($100 off)

When it comes to tips for improving your phone’s battery life, you’ll find that there are so many conflicting opinions. Some reports say it’s okay to keep your phone plugged in all night, while others say it might speed up the battery aging. However, one thing that most battery experts agree upon is that charging your battery to its full capacity less frequently can prolong the battery lifespan. This is why, many laptop OEMs offer a built-in battery charge limiting software, allowing users to stop the charging once the battery reaches a certain level. On the smartphone side, Sony offers a similar feature on its Xperia smartphones under the Battery Care tool. Interestingly, a few Google Pixel phones also have this functionality, but most users aren’t aware of its existence.