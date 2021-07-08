Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip is back on sale for $600 ($100 off)
Apple’s new Macs are some of the best desktop and laptop PCs you can buy right now, thanks to the excellent performance of the company’s M1 System-on-a-Chip designs. The Mac Mini was one of the first Macs to switch from Intel to M1 last year, and now the entry-level model is once again on sale for $600. That’s $100 off the original MSRP and $59 below the usual price, matching the previous sale we covered in May.www.xda-developers.com
