Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip is back on sale for $600 ($100 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s new Macs are some of the best desktop and laptop PCs you can buy right now, thanks to the excellent performance of the company’s M1 System-on-a-Chip designs. The Mac Mini was one of the first Macs to switch from Intel to M1 last year, and now the entry-level model is once again on sale for $600. That’s $100 off the original MSRP and $59 below the usual price, matching the previous sale we covered in May.

