OnTheClock Launches Timesheet Photo and Image Attachments Feature
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. OnTheClock, a leader in employee time tracking software, recently launched a new feature that allows users to upload photo and image attachments to employee timesheets. The reputable tech company designed the feature to improve communication between employees and employers, prevent employee time theft, and tie information back to labor hours from field workers and different job locations. The newly created feature is expected to have an extraordinary impact on thousands of small businesses worldwide.www.chron.com
