How to Look Your Best with Soft and Beautiful Senior Skin

If you're dealing with an itchy scalp, you're understandably uncomfortable and probably a little frustrated. Also known as scalp pruritus, an itchy scalp is a common condition, says Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York, that affects up to 50 percent of Americans. "For some people, itchy scalp can be a temporary situation, such as a sensitivity to something that comes into contact with the skin, an infestation, such as head lice, or it can be related to a more chronic condition such as psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis," Dr. Garshick says. There are many causes of an itchy scalp, which is one of the reasons why it can be hard to find the culprit. Ahead, some of the most common factors that contribute to an itchy scalp.