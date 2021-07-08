ClearAngel Invests $10,000 in Maternity Activewear Brand BOMATERNITY
Data-Driven angel investor helps support a first for maternity activewear. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding BOMATERNITY, the first Canadian activewear brand specializing in stylish and practical apparel for all stages of motherhood. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.www.chron.com
Comments / 0