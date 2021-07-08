Chalice Network Launches Small Business Benefits™ - Giving All Small Businesses Resources Needed to Compete with Large Corporations

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program was as massive as it was popular, dispensing a total of 11.8 million forgivable loans for nearly $800 billion across 2020 and in early 2021. But, as those loans start to come due, small businesses need to stay abreast of the most recent developments and rules to make sure they maximize every dollar, particularly when it comes to PPP loan forgiveness or the interplay with potentially lucrative employee retention credits.