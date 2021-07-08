Switchboard Announces Their Newest Addition: StreamShare™

Android TV is swiping some of the best content discovery tools from the Google TV platform, including a watchlist and more finely tuned recommendations. Beginning this week, Android TV users will be able to add titles to a watchlist that will populate as a row in the Discover tab. To add movies and series to this section, users can either select “watchlist” from a title’s details page or long-press on a title from the Discover tab and select “add to watchlist.” Additionally, users will be able to add shows to this section from their other gadgets with Google search or by using the Google TV mobile app.