Switchboard Announces Their Newest Addition: StreamShare™

Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Switchboard Live, a leader in the live stream video industry, is announcing their new addition of StreamShare™, a powerful tool for the constantly evolving landscape of multistreaming. The company is changing the multistreaming game by making it possible for livestreamers to multiply their viewership instantly. Livestreamers can share their stream on their social media accounts in addition to those of guests and fans invited to host the stream on their social media.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

