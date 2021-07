The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Justin Parker as the pitching coach for the Gamecocks. "Justin Parker is a rising star in college baseball, and I am ecstatic that his next chapter will be in Columbia," Kingston said. "He is the perfect fit for our pitching staff in regard to relationships and development. His results jump off the page, and he will be a difference maker instantly when he arrives on campus. His knowledge, personality, and passion for the game will benefit our program tremendously. He is a proven winner and competitor at the highest level. We are proud to welcome Justin and his wife Angi to the Gamecock family."